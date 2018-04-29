SWAMP Creatures Pelosi, Jake Tapper, Stormy Porn Lawyer, & Fake-News Acosta All Party at CNN’s ‘Alice in Wonderland Hangover’ Brunch

Who said the Freaks only come out at night?

Members of the media found themselves down the rabbit hole Sunday morning at CNN’s “Alice in Wonderland”-themed Political Hangover brunch, which helped cap off a whirlwind of parties thrown in connection with the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner.

More flowers lined the walls inside, and vines hung from the ceiling as a DJ played popular music. Everyone from former Trump spokesman Jason Miller – now a CNN commentator – to House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had the option of sipping on Margaritas, Bloody Marys, Mimosas or Moscow Mules. The diverse group also included Michael Avenatti – lawyer to Stormy Daniels, the adult film star suing President Trump – and White House spokesman Hogan Gidley.

Also spotted at the party: CNN’s Jim Acosta, Jeff Zucker, Don Lemon, Jeremy Herb, Chris Cillizza and Jake Tapper; Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.); Michael Steel, of Hamilton Place Strategies; Jordan Klepper, host of Comedy Central’s “The Opposition;” Bryan Lanza, a former Trump spokesman who is now at public affairs and lobbying firm Mercury; Variety’s Ted Johnson; Tammy Haddad; Kathryn Lyons of FamousDC; longtime White House reporter April Ryan; Neil Grace from the Federal Communications Commission; Neil Chatterjee, a commissioner at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; the International Franchise Association’s Matt Haller; Chris Gindlesperger of the National Confectioners Association; Nikki Schwab of the New York Post; Jared Michael of Craft; Ron Bonjean and Rodell Mollineau of Rokk Strategies; Jared Parks from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce; lobbyist Jim Courtovich; Josh and Blair Holmes; David Urban, a GOP lobbyist at American Continental Group who worked with the Trump campaign; Kenny Day; Jill Colvin, White House reporter at the Associated Press; and Nika Nour from the Entertainment Software Association.

