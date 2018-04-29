Politics Security
VIDEO: FORMER FBI HEAVYWEIGHT KALLSTROM: Comey’s “Lost His Mind … This is Third-World Country Stuff”
We are predicting a tough week or James Comey and Robert Mueller.
For Comey, things went sour quickly on Sunday when former Assistant Director of the FBI Jim Kallstrom tuned him up like a piano on FOX News.
Kallstrom had this to say to Maria Bartiromo:
I think he’s lost his mind, Jim Comey. I don’t understand what his act is… This conversation with the President of the United States is automatically classified. At least it was when I was in the government. Unless they’ve changed rules like that. But Maria we’re in a three act play and it’s not a comedy. It’s a tragedy… Who are they (Clapper and Brennan) to be threatening the President of the United States?… And I have no doubt that they’ve conspired with others including Jim Comey, and others unnamed at this point.