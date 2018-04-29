Politics Security
President Trump: White House Correspondents’ Dinner A Disgrace; Time to Kill It
President Trump waited until late Sunday night to weigh in on the controversial White House Correspondents’ Dinner fiasco that unraveled on Saturday.
Trump said it’s time to perhaps kill the dinner.
That was after he hammered the annual gala of Washington D.C. beautiful people.
Unrelentlessly.
The White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a failure last year, but this year was an embarrassment to everyone associated with it. The filthy “comedian” totally bombed (couldn’t even deliver her lines-much like the Seth Meyers weak performance). Put Dinner to rest, or start over!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2018