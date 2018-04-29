True Pundit

Politics Security

President Trump: White House Correspondents’ Dinner A Disgrace; Time to Kill It

Posted on by
Share:

President Trump waited until late Sunday night to weigh in on the controversial White House Correspondents’ Dinner fiasco that unraveled on Saturday.

Trump said it’s time to perhaps kill the dinner.

That was after he hammered the annual gala of Washington D.C. beautiful people.

Unrelentlessly.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: