Swalwell: We don’t have enough evidence to impeach Trump (VIDEO)

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) said Sunday there is not enough evidence yet to bring impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

On ABC’s “This Week,” Swalwell said Trump is not above the law, but Democrats don’t have enough evidence yet to say that he has committed a high crime and misdemeanor.

Rep. Eric Swalwell says "Democrats should not lead with impeachment," but "we shouldn't look the other way." "The best thing we can do is promise the American people if we are given the majority," we will conduct investigations GOP is unwilling to conduct https://t.co/jlGXhrRuSP pic.twitter.com/xW4DKDyvtS — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 26, 2018

"We don't want to be as reckless with the facts as he is," he said. "I think having thorough investigations, putting forth an impenetrable case, doing it in a bipartisan way is the proper way to do this, but we're not there yet."

California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell falsely claimed Thursday that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has information that President Donald Trump had foreknowledge of the Trump Tower meeting with Russians in June 2016.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, Swalwell appeared to cite a CNN report from July that Cohen was present at a conference when Trump approved the meeting between his son and a group of Russians offering dirt on former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“It is clear that Michael Cohen was not truthful with the House Intelligence Committee, which is all the more reason that we never should have ended our investigation. It now sounds like, listening to Mr. Davis, that Mr. Cohen does have information about what candidate Trump knew about the Russians offering dirt on Hillary Clinton in the meeting they set up at Trump Tower,” said Swalwell, a Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

The only problem with Swalwell’s claim is that Cohen’s attorney, Lanny Davis, debunked the CNN report Wednesday.

Davis said in an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper that the July 27 CNN report was "mixed up" and that Cohen did not know about the Trump Tower meeting before it occurred. Davis also said Cohen did not know whether Trump knew about the meeting.