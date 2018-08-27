CNN’s Tapper questions whether reverence for McCain can be attributed partly to Trump’s presidency

CNN host Jake Tapper questioned Sunday whether the bipartisan outpouring of tributes to Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) following his death on Saturday could be attributed partly to President Trump being in the White House.

“I can’t help but think that part of the reason why there’s such reverence for [McCain] today is because of who’s in the White House right now,” Tapper said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Because they are polar opposites.”

Tapper later asked McCain’s fellow Arizona Senator, Jeff Flake (R), whether he thought McCain’s character would be missed “all the more” because of Trump’s presence in the White House.

“We’ve certainly needed John McCain’s voice over the past year. And despite the circumstances, we’ve had it,” Flake said, referencing McCain’s absence from the Senate this year while he received medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.- READ MORE

While Tapper’s fact-check was correct, it lacked serious context in what was a microcosm of the media’s coverage on the “Russia collusion” that Tapper himself helped set in motion after the Steele dossier was leaked to him.

So, what detail did Tapper fail to report?

Before and after the Trump Tower meeting, Veselnitskaya met with Glenn Simpson, co-founder of Fusion GPS — the opposition research firm that compiled the anti-Trump dossier for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the DNC.- READ MORE