ACLU: New York state’s attempts to put NRA out of business violates First Amendment

The American Civil Liberties Union is defending the National Rifle Association against attempts by New York state leaders to put it out of business, Reason.com reported.

New York’s attempts to compel banks and insurance companies to remove the NRA as a customer is a violation of the First Amendment, the ACLU argued in brief filed in federal court on Friday. The brief supports a lawsuit previously filed by the NRA.

“Although public officials are free to express their opinions and may condemn viewpoints or groups they view as inimical to public welfare, they cannot abuse their regulatory authority to retaliate against disfavored advocacy organizations and to impose burdens on those organizations’ ability to conduct lawful business,” according to the ACLU.

The ACLU brief does not defend the NRA’s stance on firearms but instead uses a long list of First Amendment cases to argue that regulators should not use their positions to “punish political enemies,” according to the report.

An intimidation campaign against the NRA reportedly began last fall, a timeline prepared by the group suggests. It started when an anti-gun group, Everytown for Gun Safety, met with New York leaders in September 2017, according to the report. A month later, a Department of Financial Services investigation led to a company called Lockton, ditching the NRA as a customer in February. The same happened with Chubb and Lloyd’s. – READ MORE

The National Rifle Association (NRA) has launched a seven-figure ad campaign that targets potential swing votes in the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

USA Today first reported on Tuesday that the organization will spend upwards of $1 million to boost Kavanaugh’s nomination. The NRA released its first ad in the campaign, which touts Kavanaugh as the potential tie-breaking vote on gun rights.

“Four liberal justices oppose your right to self-defense. Four justices support your right to self-defense,” the narrator in the ad states.

“President Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh to break the tie. Your right to self-defense depends on this vote,” the narrator warns. – READ MORE