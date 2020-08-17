Swalwell says Trump should face ‘Crimes Commission’ after leaving office

A House Democrat on Friday proposed the creation of a Presidential Crimes Commission, a panel that would investigate allegations against President Trump and his administration after he leaves office.

“I don’t say this lightly: when we escape this Trump hell, America needs a Presidential Crimes Commission. It should be made up of independent prosecutors who look at those who enabled a corrupt president. Example 1: Sabotaging the mail to win an election. #SaveThePostOffice,” U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., tweeted.

Swalwell’s tweet follows a recent statement by President Trump that he would actively prevent Democrats from being able to fund the U.S. Postal Service in order to prevent mail-in voting.

The Postal Service further announced Friday that voters in 46 states were at risk of being unable to receive their mail-in ballots in time for the Nov. 3 presidential election – largely because of funding issues. – READ MORE

