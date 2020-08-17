Obama doubts Joe Biden’s 2020 chances in private, warns Biden will ‘f**k things up’: report

Former President Barack Obama has publicly supported Joe Biden’s bid for the White House. But behind closed doors, Obama has reportedly bashed his vice president.

Despite Biden often touting a best-friend relationship between himself and Obama, there are “lingering tensions” between the 44th president and Biden, according to a lengthy Politico magazine story.

Those tensions were highlighted during the 2016 election when Obama eagerly endorsed Hillary Clinton’s campaign, and again in 2020 when Obama declined to endorse a candidate in the Democratic primary, Politico noted.

One Democratic strategist who anonymously spoke to Politico claimed Obama has privately dismissed Biden’s electoral prowess.

“Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up,” the strategist claimed Obama told him.

Last year, Obama reportedly told a 2020 candidate that Biden severely lacked the ability to connect with the Democratic electorate, especially in Iowa. – READ MORE

