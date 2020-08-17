Chris Wallace slams Team Biden for dodging interviews: ‘Damnedest thing I’ve ever seen’

Fox News‘ Chris Wallace criticized presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden harshly for continuing to dodge media interviews.

Wallace said during a Fox News Radio interview that Biden’s campaign was not allowing anyone from their camp to make television appearances on Sunday morning news programs.

The Biden campaign was MIA on the Sunday shows this morning, the day before their convention. No Biden, no Harris, no campaign advisors, no one. As Chris Wallace said, it’s “the damnedest thing I’ve ever seen.” https://t.co/m5eILHPhcy — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 16, 2020

“So, I’ve been doing Sunday shows with conventions – I started on Meet the Press in 1988,” Wallace said. “I’ve been doing it on and off, for what? What is that? Thirty two years.” – READ MORE

