Suspect Who Allegedly Attacked 3 NYPD Officials Is Released From Jail Without Bail

The man who allegedly beat a top official in the New York City Police Department and two other police officers this week was released from jail without bail.

“Quran Campbell, 25, is accused of socking the highest-ranking uniformed cop several times in the face as Monahan tried to arrest him after Campbell had allegedly punched another NYPD officer and lieutenant” near the Manhattan approach to the Brooklyn Bridge, The New York Post reported.

The Post noted that a second man, 25-year-old Banks Shaborn, was also arrested for allegedly “clocking the same lieutenant, Richard Mack, of the department’s Strategic Response Group, multiple times in the face during the scuffle.”

Both of Mack’s orbital bones were reportedly broken during the attack.

“They are part of this anarchist group that has been infiltrating this Black Lives movement since the beginning,” Monahan said. “This is what we dealt with since the first protest after George Floyd. It is a legitimate movement, but it is being hijacked by these anarchists, and they are the ones that have been attacking our police officers are out hiding behind the many, many peaceful protesters that are out there.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --