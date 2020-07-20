Anthony Fauci praises New York’s coronavirus response: ‘They did it correctly’

Many parts of the United States didn’t do enough to combat the coronavirus — but New York state did, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Friday.

“We’ve got to do the things that are very clear that we need to do to turn this around,” Fauci told PBS NewsHour. “Remember, we can do it. We know that when you do it properly, you bring down those cases. We’ve done it. We’ve done it in New York.”

“New York got hit worse than any place in the world. And they did it correctly by doing the things that you’re talking about,” added Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases — and a member of the White House coronavirus task force.

New York state has seen more than 400,000 cases of coronavirus and nearly 28,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University; it has the most COVID-19 cases of any state in the U.S.

Fauci’s comments came amid a broader debate about which states responded appropriately to the coronavirus. New York recently defended its response with a poster that credited its residents with mitigating the virus’s impact. – READ MORE

