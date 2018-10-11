Susan Rice’s Republican son allegedly physically assaulted at pro-Kavanaugh event

John David Rice-Cameron, the Stanford College Republicans president, is pressing charges against a liberal student who allegedly “hit him” and “forcefully pushed him back” during a pro-Brett Kavanaugh event Tuesday afternoon.

Rice-Cameron is the son of controversial Obama administration official Susan Rice, who is rumored to be considering a run against Susan Collins, R-Maine, following her support in the Senate for confirmation of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. But on the other side of the aisle on the Left Coast, her son is busy working to “Make Stanford Great Again” as an outspoken supporter of President Trump and conservative values.

While one student was arrested for battery, other students were caught on camera ripping up College Republican signs supporting Kavanaugh at their “Change My Mind” table.

“Nobody should be assaulted on campus, under any circumstances,” Rice-Cameron told the Stanford Daily. – READ MORE

Brett Kavanaugh officially replaced retired Justice Anthony Kennedy, the 82-year-old jurist, on the Supreme Court bench Tuesday, hearing his first oral arguments.

Kavanaugh took his seat after arguably the most raucous and bitter confirmation battle in American history. Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate in a Saturday vote and was sworn in ceremonially by President Donald Trump Monday evening that the White House. The president formally apologized to Kavanaugh and his family for the unfounded sexual assault allegations made against him in the final hours of his confirmation. The president also declared Kavanaugh “innocent” of the charges.

In his opening remarks welcoming Kavanaugh to the court, Chief Justice John Roberts said, “We wish you a long and happy career in our common calling.”

Kavanaugh, 53, may serve for decades on the bench, cementing a 5-4 conservative majority.- READ MORE