San Francisco dubbed ‘doo-doo capital’ of the country, amid spike in waste complaints

One of the most beautiful cities in the country has turned into a dumping ground for Bay Area bowel movements — and things have gotten so bad the California city is now dubbed the “Doo-Doo Capital in the U.S.”

The new nickname comes courtesy of apartment search service RentHop, which said the city had the highest amount of complaints about fecal matter on sidewalks.

Data compiled by the website showed 455.89 poop sightings reported per square mile in 2017.

“Living in a s—ty neighborhood has a whole new meaning for San Franciscans,” RentHop states. “Unlike what we saw in Chicago and New York, the city center of San Francisco is, sadly, covered by poop, and neighborhoods away from the city center see fewer complaints (except for Golden Gate Park).” – READ MORE

An “Inside Edition” crew who baited “smash and grab” thieves in California’s San Francisco Bay Area were the victims of a true robbery — resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

In an effort to report on rampant robberies in the area, “Inside Edition” employees filmed themselves planting GPS trackers inside items that were placed in a car parked in an area well-known for theft.

The trackers were placed inside of a $250 speaker and a purse just before reporter Lisa Guerrero explains “for [their] last trick,” they also placed video cameras throughout the car in the event the products get stolen.

Sure enough, two people were soon spotted robbing the vehicle. A man was seen in the segment smashing open the car’s back window, pulling out the handbag and throwing it to a woman sitting nearby before removing the speaker. – READ MORE