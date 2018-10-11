WATCH: CNN Says Mobs Have ‘Constitutional Right’ To Chase Republicans Out of Restaurants

The Far-left Cnn Spent Much Of Tuesday Defending Mob Action Against Republicans As A “constitutional Right” And As Fearless Acts Of Free Speech.

Later, during his last-place evening show, far-left activist Don Lemon went even further in defending mob action against the political right by framing it as free speech.

“In the Constitution, you can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant, that you can’t do it on a football field. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a cable news — you can do it wherever you want.”

“To call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is just beyond the pale,” Lemon said before cutting to a commercial. – READ MORE

Over the past few days, President Trump has rightly singled out high-ranking Democratic support for a mob mentality. Speaking in Iowa, President Trump told a crowd of 9,000 that the Democrats were an “angry mob” pushing “policies of anger, division and destruction.” He explained, “You don’t hand matches to an arsonist and you don’t give power to an angry left-wing mob, and that’s what the Democrats are.”

Democrats accurately fired back that Trump has spent much of his political career operating off of anger, and that he hasn’t been averse to using violent rhetoric when it seems useful. But that’s just a form of whataboutism, and an insufficient response to the Democrats’ open embrace of mobbing over the past few weeks. In the last 24 hours alone, Hillary Clinton has called for an end to civility with Republicans, former attorney general Eric Holder has said, “When they go low, we kick them,” and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) has refused to push back against Leftist activists who confront Republicans in restaurants.

Just how far has the Democratic Party fallen in 2 short years? Former AG Eric Holder tells cheering crowd "Michelle Obama always says, when they go low, we go high.

No. No.

When they go low, we kick them."

Chants of "flight!" "That's what this new Democratic party is about." pic.twitter.com/jcSJyHNyKH — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2018

Those latest examples follow hard on Democrats like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) openly encouraging confrontation in public spaces with Republicans.

Does driving people out of restaurants and banging on the Supreme Court walls sound “pretty mobby” to you? pic.twitter.com/2fiIyzedXF — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 9, 2018

CBut the media are now engaging in a rather incredible gaslighting tactic: they’re claiming that even as top Democrats wink and nod at the mob, there’s no such thing as a Leftist mob. Thus, CNN’s Brooke Baldwin reacted with utter incredulity at the idea that mobs had anything to do with the Brett Kavanaugh saga – READ MORE