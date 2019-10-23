Susan Rice on Lindsey Graham: ‘He’s a Piece of Sh*t’ (VIDEO)

“He’s a piece of shit.” — @AmbassadorRice on Lindsey Graham Hear the rest of her interview on tomorrow’s #PodSaveTheWorld pic.twitter.com/9GQITwlSlg — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) October 22, 2019

On Tuesday, “Pod Save The World” podcast released a preview clip of an interview with former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice in which she called Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as a “piece of shit.”

Former adviser to President Obama, Tommy Vietor said, “Right, because Lindsey Graham isn’t just a piece of shit now…”

Rice interjected, “He’s been a piece of shit. I said it. I said it, dammit. Finally. He’s a piece of shit. – READ MORE