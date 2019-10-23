Shaq Blasts China: ‘We’re Going To Say Whatever We Want To Say, When We Want To Say It’ (VIDEO)

Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal slammed China on Tuesday while discussing the NBA’s controversial stance to cower to the Communist Party of China (CPC) by censoring criticisms around the league directed at China’s human rights abuses and clamp down on freedom.

SHAQ on China: “They know and understand our values … and one of our best values in America is free speech. We’re allowed to say what we want to say and we’re allowed to speak up on injustices, and that’s just how it goes” “Daryl Morey was right” pic.twitter.com/CBQWHfszhp — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 23, 2019

Shaq made the remarks during TNT’s pre-game show on the opening night of the NBA season Tuesday, defending Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey’s decision to tweet support for the protesters in Hong Kong.

“As American people, we do a lot of business in China,” O’Neal said. “And they know and understand our values and we understand their values. And one of our best values in America is free speech. We’re allowed to say what we want to say and we’re allowed to speak up on injustices, and that’s just how it goes.”

A few weeks ago, Morey tweeted out a graphic that stated: “Fight For Freedom Stand With Hong Kong.” – READ MORE