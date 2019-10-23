Adam Schiff Desperate to Hide William Taylor Testimony that Would Kill Ukraine Hoax

The Big Fake News today is that Ukraine’s top diplomat, William Taylor, delivered a smoking gun to Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment hearings.

Even though Schiff’s secret impeachment inquiry is supposed to be secret, leaks to the far-left CNN-NYTimes-WashPost geared for the Get Drumpf! crowd are currently being reported everywhere without a hint of scrutiny from the media, unaware or unashamed of being so obviously manipulated by the Schiff Cabal.

Someone, somehow leaked Taylor’s opening statement to the media — and, gee, we can only sit here and imagine who that might have been.

Meanwhile, even though we are talking about a process designed to overturn a national election, the accused — President Trump — has no rights, nor do his surrogates among House Republicans. They are not only restricted from calling their own witnesses, which is unprecedented in the history of impeachment, they cannot even publicize their side of the story without violating Schiff’s fascist rules.

Worse still, while Taylor’s opening statement is leaked to the media, this one-sided document from a career diplomat who obviously despises Trump, the transcripts and recordings of his entire testimony remain hidden, guarded, secreted away… And the so-called media are perfectly fine with this, perfectly happy to publish what Schiff wants them to publish, even though they know it does not tell the full truth. – READ MORE