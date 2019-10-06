FLASHBACK – Hillary Clinton: ‘China, If You’re Listening … Get Trump’s Tax Returns’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton publicly asked the People’s Republic of China in May to release President Donald Trump’s tax returns — exactly the same act that Democrats and the media claim warrants impeachment.

Clinton, the defeated 2016 Democratic Party nominee for president, appeared on MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow Show on May 1, 2019. She repeated Trump’s joke from July 2016 — which was taken seriously enough by President Barack Obama and the intelligence community to provide a pretext for eavesdropping on the Trump campaign — in which he said, “Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing.”

As Breitbart News reported in May, the former secretary of state told Maddow that since Senate Republicans declined to pass Democrat-sponsored bills to secure American elections against foreign interference, the left should openly enlist the aid of Chinese espionage (transcript via MSNBC):

Hillary Clinton: That`s right. And not only that, China, if you’re listening, why don’t you get Trump’s tax returns. I’m sure our media would richly reward you. – READ MORE