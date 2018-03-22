Survey Says: Politicized Sports, Entertainment Driving Viewers Away

According to new data from McLaughlin & Associatesnational poll of 1,000 likely voters:

75% agree with the statement, “When I watch live sports or entertainment shows on television I am trying to get away from politics and do not want to be bombarded with partisan political messages.”

So three out of four people might not be receptive if Bob Costas comes on at half-time to scold the Redskins about their team name, or talk down to Americans about their “gun culture.”

44% said they have been less likely to watch live sports and entertainment shows because they have become too political. – READ MORE

