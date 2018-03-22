Entertainment Politics Sports
Survey Says: Politicized Sports, Entertainment Driving Viewers Away
According to new data from McLaughlin & Associatesnational poll of 1,000 likely voters:
75% agree with the statement, “When I watch live sports or entertainment shows on television I am trying to get away from politics and do not want to be bombarded with partisan political messages.”
So three out of four people might not be receptive if Bob Costas comes on at half-time to scold the Redskins about their team name, or talk down to Americans about their “gun culture.”
44% said they have been less likely to watch live sports and entertainment shows because they have become too political. – READ MORE
ESPN isn’t just dying the death of a thousand chord cuts. Ratings for the Oscars aren’t down simply because the Academy keeps nominating movies nobody has seen. And it wasn’t just a disappointing U.S. medal haul or NBC’s amateurish broadcast that drove Winter Olympics viewership down 24% compared to Sochi among viewers aged 18-49.