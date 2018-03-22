WATCH: Nauert Rips ‘Snarky’ Reporter Who Asked State Dept. to Apologize for Iraq War

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confronted a reporter who asked whether she should apologize on behalf of the United States government for “dictating” and effecting regime change in places like Iraq.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com

The reporter mentioned how White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders previously said the U.S. “doesn’t get to dictate how other countries operate” in response to a question about the legitimacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reelection, and how President Donald Trump congratulated Putin on the victory nonetheless.

The reporter asked whether effecting “regime change” in Iraq by deposing dictator Saddam Hussein could be construed as “dictating how other countries operate” – in the words of Sanders. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1