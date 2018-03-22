Politics TV
WATCH: Nauert Rips ‘Snarky’ Reporter Who Asked State Dept. to Apologize for Iraq War
State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert confronted a reporter who asked whether she should apologize on behalf of the United States government for “dictating” and effecting regime change in places like Iraq.
WATCH:
The reporter mentioned how White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders previously said the U.S. “doesn’t get to dictate how other countries operate” in response to a question about the legitimacy of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reelection, and how President Donald Trump congratulated Putin on the victory nonetheless.
The reporter asked whether effecting “regime change” in Iraq by deposing dictator Saddam Hussein could be construed as “dictating how other countries operate” – in the words of Sanders. – READ MORE
