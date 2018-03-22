True Pundit

GOP’s Saccone concedes to Democrat Lamb in Pennsylvania special House race

Republican Rick Saccone conceded defeat to Democrat Conor Lamb in a special U.S. House election in southwestern Pennsylvania Wednesday, eight days after voters went to the polls.

Lamb tweeted that Saccone had “congratulated me [and] graciously conceded last Tuesday’s election” and said he was “[r]eady to be sworn in & get to work for the people” of the state’s 18th congressional district.

The upset victory means that Democrats must pick up a net of 23 Republicans seats to regain control of the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections. – READ MORE

Fox News Fox News
