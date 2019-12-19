Survey: Nearly 30% of respondents say Santa Claus should transition to female — or just become gender-neutral

The team at GraphicSprings — a logo design outfit — put together a survey to ask the question: What would Father Christmas look like as part of a rebranding and modernization effort?

The survey asked more than 4,000 people across the United Kingdom and U.S. to vote on a number of Santa statements (e.g., “He should have an iPhone” and “He should have dreadlocks” and “He should use Amazon Prime,” to name a few).

But the real eye opener was the part about gender — in other words, should Santa stay male or should he transition to female or should he become gender-neutral?

Nearly 30% of respondents from the U.K. and U.S. said Santa should become gender-neutral or female as part of a modernization or rebranding effort.