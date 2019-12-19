Nancy Pelosi Wears All Black on ‘Somber Day’ of Impeachment, ‘Feels Sad’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and several other female House Democrats are wearing black attire in an effort to show Wednesday’s scheduled impeachment vote is a “somber day.”

CNN Chief Political Correspondent Dana Bash tweeted that Pelosi conveyed to her that she “feels sad” over today’s vote as she walked into the House chamber while House Democrats debate impeachment.

As she walked into the house chamber @SpeakerPelosi told me she “feels sad” #impeachment — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) December 18, 2019

Good shot of Speaker Pelosi a short time ago, by our own Greg Nash.#ImpeachmentDay pic.twitter.com/9n12W2UArw — Niall Stanage (@NiallStanage) December 18, 2019

