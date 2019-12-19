WATCH: Devin Nunes Says FISA Court Did ‘Absolutely Nothing’ When He Warned of FBI Abuse Last Year

House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) said Tuesday evening that he warned the court granting Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrants to the FBI on a former Trump campaign aide of problems with the FBI’s warrant applications twice last year but that the court did “absolutely nothing” about it.

My response to FISC court letter. Republicans warned court 2X in 2018… pic.twitter.com/oNODqy61hc — Devin Nunes (@DevinNunes) December 18, 2019

Nunes said he first warned the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) in February 2018 of “very serious matters” based on a memo House Republicans wrote outlining issues with the FBI’s use of FISA to get a warrant on former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

“They did nothing about it,” he told Fox News’s Martha McCallum.

Nunes's remarks come a day after the FISC issued an order condemning the FBI for its "misconduct" related to its warrant applications on Page and accusing the FBI of not meeting its "heightened duty of candor" in its applications.