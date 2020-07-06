Survey: 8-in-10 Police Officers Would Not Recommend Becoming a Cop

About 8-in-10 police officers of about 10,000 surveyed this week said they would not recommend becoming an officer to their son or daughter.

A survey conducted and published by Calibre Press/PoliceOne finds that the overwhelming majority — more than 80 percent — of police officers said they would not encourage a loved one to become an officer. Just 7.5 percent of police officers said they would recommend the job.

Of those who said they would not recommend becoming an officer, 88 percent said they were concerned over a lack of support from their department. Another 83 percent cited an overall lack of respect for the profession as the reason they would not recommend joining law enforcement.

About 63 percent of police officers who said they would not recommend becoming an officer said there is an increased legal liability, while 63 percent said the duties of their job have changed for the worse. Nearly 6-in-10 police officers who would not recommend the job said they are worried about an increased safety risk against officers. – READ MORE

