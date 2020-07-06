Companies That Boycott Facebook Continue to Advertise on Russian Social Media Platform

Advertisers that are now boycotting Facebook to protest “hate speech” have spent years running ads and marketing campaigns on a Russian social media platform that bans gay-rights groups and is known as a haven for white supremacists.

Over 100 companies announced a boycott of Facebook last week in protest of divisive political speech on the website. The boycott coincides with a public pressure campaign led by Joe Biden and other top Democrats to press Facebook to enforce stricter control over President Trump’s postings.

But many of these companies—including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Adidas, and Reebok—have been regular advertisers on VK, a popular Russian media website used by many white supremacists and neo-Nazis who have been banned from Facebook. Several of these companies continue to have a marketing presence on the Russian website, raising questions about their recent concern about “hate speech” on social media sites.

VK’s popularity among white supremacists and neo-Nazis has been documented for years by media outlets and watchdog groups.

Even as they remain mum on VK’s laissez-faire attitude toward online hate speech, major companies have pulled ads from Facebook for not policing speech on its own site. – READ MORE

