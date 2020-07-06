‘Cancel Hamilton’ Erupts on Twitter After Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hit Musical Debuts on Disney Plus

Disney’s debut on its streaming service of the award-winning Broadway musical Hamilton over the weekend ignited renewed ire with the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and the plays co-creator and star Lin-Manuel Miranda, who locked his Twitter account just as leftists pushed “Cancel Hamilton” on the social media site.

Hamilton became a breakout hit after its Broadway debut in January 2015, as it portrayed America’s Founders — from George Washington to Thomas Jefferson — as great, brave, and courageous men. President Obama and Michelle Obama famously saw the hip-hop show, about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton, for date night. The musical was used to raise money for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Miranda introduced Clinton as “the forty-fifth president of the United States” at a $100,000 per ticket event, which all occurred just three months before her defeat to Donald Trump. What was once a must-see stage show drawing celebrities and fans from around the world is now the latest target of a woke mob of leftists hellbent on castigating America’s founding and its founders as nothing more than bigots and slave owners.

Is it time to discuss canceling #hamiltonmusical ?

Celebrating a singing George Washington?#CancelHamilton pic.twitter.com/0mcBwfpxDZ — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) July 4, 2020

On Saturday, Hollywood actor-director Michael Rapaport asked his half a million Twitter followers “Is it time to discuss canceling #hamiltonmusical? Celebrating a singing George Washington? #CancelHamilton.” Doubling down, Rapaport — a raging left-wing Trump hater — tweeted “Singing slave owners.” Again promoting the “cancel Hamilton” hashtag. – READ MORE

