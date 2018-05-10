True Pundit

Surprised? Jeff Flake is humming a different tune about the Iran Deal now than he was in 2015 (VIDEO)

Outgoing Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake shared his views on the Iran nuclear agreement in 2015, and he shared them again Tuesday when President Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the deal.

The deal was clearly not a good agreement for the United States or any person who wants to see Iran actually held accountable for its actions toward nuclear proliferation. Flake was correct to oppose the deal in 2015, and he should be rejoicing at its demise today. – READ MORE

What changed?

