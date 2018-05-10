True Pundit

‘Pollen Bomb!’ Guy drives backhoe into a tree in NJ to show just how bad allergy season is this year (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Meet Eric Henderson of Millville, NJ. Eric decided it would be a good idea to run his backhoe into this “pollen-laden” tree to show just how bad allergy season is this year. The result? A “pollen bomb.” –READ MORE

"This is Hell."

