SURPRISE! Ontario Forced To Pull Plug On Universal Basic Income Program

Ontario is pulling the plug early on a universal basic income pilot project intended to last three years. The program, which was launched in April of 2017 was, shockingly, found to be far too expensive and simply unsustainable. (Who would have guessed?)

Universal basic income is “clearly not the answer for Ontario families,” explained Children, Community, and Social Services Minister Lisa MacLeod, adding that the program was “not sustainable.”

Though the welfare program was intended to last three years, it will be coming to an end this week, announced MacLeod. She promised the program’s exit would be done “ethically” and would provide “more detail at a later date.”

Roughly 4,000 Canadians, regardless of unemployment status, are enrolled in the program. “[A] single person could have received up to about $17,000 a year, minus half of any income he or she earned. A couple could have received up to $24,000 per year. People with disabilities could have received an additional $6,000,” reportsCBC. – READ MORE

“Social Democratic Reforms Like Medicare-for-all Are, In The Eyes Of Dsa, Part Of The Long, Uneven Process Of Building That Support, And Eventually Overthrowing Capitalism.”

In an op-ed for Vox Wednesday, Democratic Socialists of America member and staff writer for Jacobin, Meagan Day, makes clear that the young Democratic candidate’s comment is not a regrettable moment of hyperbole, it is the ultimate goal of their shared ideology: “In the long run, democratic socialists want to end capitalism,” writes Day.

(…)

Day cites Ocasio-Cortez’s goal of “Medicare-for-all” as an “instructive example” of how the DSA is working to overthrow capitalism incrementally:

… Medicare-for-all is not socialism. It would only nationalize insurance, not the whole health care system. Doctors would remain private employees, for example, though under some plans they would be required to restructure their businesses into nonprofit entities. Democratic socialists ultimately want something more like the British National Health Service (NHS), in which everyone pays taxes to fund not just insurance but doctors and hospitals and medicine as well. This would give us the opportunity to design a system that benefits every one of us, not a few pharmaceutical and hospital network executives.– READ MORE

