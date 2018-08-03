WATCH: Trump Jr. compares modern-day DNC to 1930s Nazi platform

President Trump‘s son, Donald Trump Jr., said Wednesday that the modern-day platform for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) is “awfully similar” to the platform of the 1930s Nazi party.

“I’ve been hearing the left talking about these things — fascism, Nazism on the right — and when you look at the actual history and how these things evolved, and you actually look at that platform versus the platform of the modern left, you say ‘Wait a minute, those two are very heavily aligned,’ ” the president’s eldest son told conservative cable news channel One America News Network.

“You see the Nazi platform from the early 1930s … and you look at it compared to the DNC platform of today, you’re saying, ‘Man, those things are awfully similar’ to a point where it’s actually scary,” Trump Jr. continued.

Trump Jr. was attending the Washington, D.C., screening of “Death of a Nation: Plantation Politics and the Making of the Democratic Party,” a film made by Dinesh D’Souza, the conservative commentator who was pardoned by the president in May after being convicted of making illegal campaign contributions. – READ MORE

Dinesh D’souza’s Upcoming Political Documentary, Death Of A Nation, Will Compare President Trump With Abraham Lincoln, The Hollywood Reporter Reports.

The movie’s poster, which publicizes a release date of August 3, 2018, combines Trump’s and Lincoln’s face and includes images of slavery and the present-day riots leftists have launched on college campuses to stop conservatives from peaceful assembly.

My new book “Death of a Nation” releases the same week as the movie from St. Martin’s Press https://t.co/BjgkWRMwWO — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 11, 2018

D’Souza told the Hollywood Reporter, a far-left entertainment outlet, that his movie “draws a provocative analogy between Lincoln and Trump. Not that they’re the same people, but that they’ve fallen into the same situation.”

“Not since 1865 have Democrats so dramatically refused to accept the outcome of a presidential election,” he adds. – READ MORE

