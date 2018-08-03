HOLLYWOOD POOR: Charlie Sheen Says He’s In ‘Dire Financial Crisis’ Because He’s Worth Less Than $10 Million

Charlie Sheen, 52, who earned $1.8 million per episode in the final season of Two and a Half Men and $2 million per episode of Anger Management after it passed its 100th episode, states in court documents that he is in a “dire financial crisis” because he’s worth less than $10 million.

As People reports, Sheen claims he can’t make his monthly payments because he’s “been unable to find steady work, and [has] been blacklisted from many aspects of the entertainment industry.” Sheen says he’s had a “significant reduction” in his earnings, and is in a “dire financial crisis” with less than $10 million to his name.

Court documents state Sheen cannot pay for his pool service and a gardening service. – READ MORE

Charlie Sheen sued the National Enquirer and its parent company, America Media Inc., Friday for defamation over Corey Haim rape allegations.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the 52-year-old actor is suing the outlet after it published a story on November 8, that alleged the “Wall Street” star sodomized Haim when he was 13 years old during the shooting of “Lucas,” when the two worked on the movie in 1986.

“[T]he editor of National Enquirer, Defendant Dylan Howard, is running the story against Mr. Sheen because of a personal vendetta that arose after he was unable to be the first to break the story that Mr. Sheen was HIV positive,” Attorney Shane Bernard stated in a complaint filed in the L.A. County Superior Court.

“The statements are categorically false and in the article, Defendant NEI [National Enquirer Inc.] outright states that the individual who claimed that the abuse occurred, Defendant Dominick Brascia, is himself accused of having molested Corey Haim,” Bernard adds. “Thus, Defendant Howard and Defendants NEI and AMI [American Media Inc] entertained serious doubt as to the truth of the publication and/or acted with a high degree of awareness of probably falsity.”

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1