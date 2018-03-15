Surprise: Guess who’s actually behind the student-led protests and national walkouts

It’s been exactly one month since the deadly school shooting which killed 17 people in Parkland, Florida. Today, thousands of students and teachers walked out of their classrooms as part of the #Enough! National School Walkout to raise awareness about gun violence and school safety.

But who organized this nationwide event? “Was it David Hogg and the merry band of underage, gun control experts?” asked Glenn on the show today. He added that, “for the first time in a month, they actually didn’t have anything to do with it.”

Today’s walkout was in fact set up by the Women’s March, a movement with close ties to the likes of Louis Farrakhan, the Anti-Semitic hate-group leader, the “Jihad against Trump” declaring Linda Sarsour, and Farrakhan’s dubious devotees, Carmen Perez and Tamika Mallory. – READ MORE

