Ford recalls 1.4 million cars because steering wheel can come off

Ford is recalling 1.4 million vehicles because the steering wheels can become loose and even come off while driving.

The automaker says it is aware of two accidents and one injury that may have been caused by the problem.

The affected models are the Ford Fusion and the Lincoln MKZ, both from model years 2014-2018.

Ford said the problem is that a steering wheel bolt could come loose, which could cause the steering wheel to potentially detach. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1