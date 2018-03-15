Politics Security
Bernie Addresses Anti-Gun Teenagers While Surrounded By Armed Guards
On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders, who has captured the imagination of impressionable, gullible teenagers and young adults with his paeans to socialism, decided to seize the moment and join students who left their high schools to demonstrate in favor of gun control.
Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses #NationalWalkoutDay crowd through a megaphone: "You, the young people of this country, are leading the nation." https://t.co/mtlSw3EgIW pic.twitter.com/twoblz2E8m
— ABC News (@ABC) March 14, 2018
So what did the kids who want to ban guns think of their socialist hero, who was surrounded by armed guards? – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Wednesday, Bernie Sanders, who has captured the imagination of impressionable, gullible teenagers and young adults with his paeans to socialism, decided to seize the moment and join students who left their high schools to demonstrate in favor of gun control.