Surgeon General Adams: Next Week Will Be Our Pearl Harbor and 9/11 Moments

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said the next week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States would be “our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment.”

On statewide stay at home orders, Adams said, “I talked to many of these governors, and here’s what I say to them. Here’s what I would say to them right now. The next week is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment. It’s going to be our 9/11 moment. It’s going to be the hardest moment for many Americans in their entire lives, and we really need to understand that if we want to flatten that curve and get through to the other side, everyone needs to do their part.”

He continued, “Ninety percent of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven’t had a shelter in place. But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us a week, give us what you can so we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week and let’s reassess at that point. We want everyone to understand — you have to be Rosie the Riveter. You have to do your part.” – READ MORE

