PAINE: America Needs Medical Experts From the Coronavirus Front Lines to Advise Trump’s White House; Current Advisory Squad of Bureaucratic Medical Flunkies Have Failed

Thomas Paine has some sage advice for the Trump administration: Fire feckless medical officials and advisors like Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control — and other key medical advisors who have been wrong about coronavirus at nearly every turn.

Partial transcript from the recent Thomas Paine Podcast: “You have to understand the government, they always … I thought things might be different under Trump and I know he’s under pressure but he has a lot of idiots working for him and he needs to fix this … ” Paine predicted on Sunday that this week will be a turbulent week for key medical experts advising the White House. (Listen below to full podcast)