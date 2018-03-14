True Pundit

SURE, WE’RE UNBIASED: WaPo Reporter Rips New Secretary Of State And CIA Director

Ladies and gentlemen, here’s the professionalism and unbiased perspective of a Washington Post reporter at work. After the announcement by the Trump Administration that CIA Director Mike Pompeo would replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State, and Pompeo’s #2, Gina Haspel, would replace Pompeo at the CIA, becoming the first woman in history to hold that job, Washington Post reporter Erica Werner gave her unvarnished opinion on the matter:

Werner’s callous disregard for objectivity isn’t surprising; leftists have had their knives out for Haspel for some time. In 2017, The New York Times reported that in 2002 Haspel oversaw the torture of terrorists Abu Zubaydah and Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri and her name was on the cable ordering the destruction of the videotapes of their interrogations, although the CIA stated that it was Haspel’s boss at the time, Jose Rodriguez, who was the head of the CIA’s clandestine service, who ordered the tapes destroyed. – READ MORE

SURE, WE'RE UNBIASED: WaPo Reporter Rips New Secretary Of State And CIA Director

