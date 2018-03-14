NYPD Removing Armed Officers from Schools amid National Push for Armed Officers in Schools

NYPD removed one of the last armed officers from city schools, even as armed protection of students takes center stage nationwide.

Sgt. Raul Espinet, one of the last armed officers, was removed from his post at Francis Lewis High School around the same time that the February 14 Florida school shooting occurred.

The New York Post reports that armed officers in schools are being jettisoned in light of “Mayor de Blasio’s new community policing units.” Such units “will visit schools while patrolling the neighborhood” but full-time, designated school assignments are over.

Francis Lewis PTA co-president Linda Lovett railed against the decision to remove full time officers and quickly gathered over 1,000 signatures on a petition in support of bringing an officer back. Lovet said, “It’s ridiculous. All over the country they are telling you ‘arm the teachers, get an officer in your school.’ New York City had a designated officer and they are actually cutting the program . . . they are making us less secure.” – READ MORE

