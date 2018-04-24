Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal of teen sentenced to 241 years in prison

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would not review the case of a Missouri man who was sentenced to 241 years in prison for a robbery at the age of 16.

Bobby Bostic had asked the court to hear his case, arguing his sentence violated the Eighth Amendment’s protection against cruel and unusual punishment under the court’s 2010 ruling in Graham v. Florida.

In that case, the court held that the Constitution prohibits the imposition of a life without parole sentence on a juvenile offender who did not commit homicide.

Bostic was convicted of eight counts of armed criminal action, three counts of robbery, three counts of attempted robbery, two counts of assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of possession of marijuana at the age of 16 for robbing a group of six people who were delivering Christmas gifts to a needy family in St. Louis in 1995.

During the robbery, which Bostic committed with an 18-year-old man, two people were shot. The assailants then kidnapped and robbed a seventh woman and used the money to buy marijuana after they let her go. – READ MORE

