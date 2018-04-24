After Yeti Coolers Drops NRA, Its Competitor Is Letting Customers Know Where It Stands on the 2A

In response to Yeti coolers telling the National Rifle Association it no longer wants to do any more business with the NRA Foundation, one company sent a not-so-subtle message to its customers to reassure them on where it stands on the Second Amendment.

On Sunday, another company, RTIC Coolers, posted on its Facebook page one picture: the text of the Second Amendment.

The simple post has been well-received, with many users telling RTIC they will now be doing business with it instead of Yeti. Likewise, many users on Facebook have told Yeti it has made the wrong decision and that they will no longer be buying its products. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1