Joy Behar Decides She Likes the Bushes, Forgets She Smeared Them as ‘Murderers’ (VIDEO)

On February 28, 2007, Behar said of the George W. Bush administration: “I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to really wake up and understand that they are liars and they are murderers.”

On April 29, 2010, the co-host smeared George W. Bush on the issue of prayer: “But remember, George Bush is the one who said that God told him to go into Iraq. The same as that terrorists say that Allah tells them. And what’s the difference between them and Bush I’d like to know.”

On May 19, 2008, Behar lashed out that George W. Bush had “no business” speaking to the Jews because his grandfather Prescott Bush was some sort of secret Nazi sympathizer – READ MORE

