Supreme Court agrees to hear Electoral College cases that could forever change presidential elections

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide two cases that could forever change how American presidents are elected.

The central question the Supreme Court will answer is this: Are electors, members of the Electoral College who cast the actual votes for president and vice president, bound to follow their state’s popular vote results? Or are electors free to vote as they see fit?

Officially, the court agreed to hear two cases: Chiafalo v. Washington and Colorado Department of State v. Baca.

In Chiafalo, three Washington state electors were each fined $1,000 after the 2016 election because they did not cast their Electoral College vote for Hillary Clinton, who won their state’s popular vote; they voted for Colin Powell, instead. In Baca, the state of Colorado completely tossed elector Michael Baca’s vote because he voted for former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), not Clinton, who won Colorado’s popular vote. – READ MORE