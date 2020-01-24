Report Details Ungodly Amount Of Money San Antonio Has Spent Blocking Chick-Fil-A

A new report details the massive amount of money the city of San Antonio has allegedly spent thus far in order to block Chick-fil-A from opening a restaurant at an airport because six members of the city council believes the popular fast-food franchise is “anti-LGBTQ.”

Chick-fil-A, which recently became the nation’s third-largest fast-food franchise, has been under perpetual fire from the progressive left because of the traditional Christian views of its owners and its charitable arm’s donations to Christian organizations, including some that have expressed traditional views on marriage and sexuality. Though Chick-fil-A does not discriminate against LGBT customers and employs LGBT individuals, it has been branded as “anti-LGBTQ” by the left.

Among those who have condemned the franchise are six members of San Antonio’s city council, who voted last March to ban the franchise from opening a restaurant at the San Antonio International Airport, citing its supposed “legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

“With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion,” the city council declared in a press release, announcing its 6-4 vote. “San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”

The decision sparked two lawsuits and a federal investigation, and, according to calculations by CBS-affiliate KENS5, has thus far cost more than $300,000 in legal fees. "According to the latest numbers, to day, the city has paid at least $315,000, with other invoices pending," the outlet reports.