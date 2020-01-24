Fake Investigations… Designed To Fool You

Most of the big ‘investigations’ in the news in recent years have not been at all what they pretended to be. The sham investigations of Hillary’s email, or the Clinton Foundation, or Weiner’s laptop, or Uranium One, or Mueller’s witch hunt, or Huber’s big nothing, or the IG’s whitewash, or the Schiff-Pelosi charades, have all been premeditated deceptions.

There are three types of investigations that call for different deceptions by the Deep State.

The first type is the rare honest investigation . Examples would be the attempt to find the truth about Fast and Furious (Obama’s gunrunning operation), or the IRS scandal (Obama’s weaponizing of government). In response to real investigations, the criminals do two things… lie and hide evidence. Key evidence, even if it is under subpoena, just disappears. In the IRS case, Lois Lerner’s relevant email and the email of 6 others involved in the scheme was just “lost”. The IRS “worked tirelessly” to find the email, but hard drives had been destroyed and back-up drives were missing, so the subpoenaed evidence could not be provided.

For the Deep State, hiding and destroying evidence of guilt is standard operating procedure. They simply report a “glitch” that destroyed the key evidence and that’s the end of it. Or, they simply redact the portions of the record that would expose the truth. To my memory, no one ever suffers any consequences for this. Even now, Director Wray and others are tenaciously withholding evidence.

The second type of ‘investigation’ is when the Deep State pretends to investigate the Deep State . In these ‘investigations’ the outcome is known in advance, but the script calls for pretending, sometimes for years, that it an honest investigation is underway.

There was nothing about the Hillary investigations that had anything to do with finding facts. The purpose from the beginning was exoneration. Key witnesses were given immunity and many were allowed to attend each other’s interviews. There were no early morning swat team raids to gather evidence. Evidence was destroyed with no consequences.

When Anthony Weiner’s laptop was found to contain over 340,000 Hillary emails in a file named “insurance”, the FBI did not rejoice about finally getting the ‘lost’ email. No, they hid the discovery for weeks until a New York agent threatened to go public. Then, quite miraculously, Peter Strzok found a way to very quickly examine 340,000 messages and found that there was nothing at all that was incriminating. No rational person would believe that.

The dirty cops are so comfortable about getting away with lies like this that Huber can announce that he found no corruption, when it is readily apparent that he did not interview key witnesses. He even turned away whistleblowers who wanted to submit evidence. A real investigator, Charles Ortel, could have given Huber a long list of Clinton Foundation crimes. Like the Weiner laptop fake investigation, you don’t find crimes if you don’t really look for them.

The dirty cops are so confident in their ability to deceive the public that they just announced that the FISA court reforms will be managed by David Kris. Kris has been a defender of FBI misconduct and he attacked Devin Nunes for telling the truth about the FISA court. They don’t even care about the appearance of fairness. They do what they want.

IG investigations have proven to be flimsy exonerations of Deep State criminality. Any honest observer can see that there was a carefully organized plan by top officials to control the outcome of the Presidential election. This corrupt plan involved lying to the FISA court, illegal surveillance and unmasking of citizens and conspiring with media partners to make sure lies were widely circulated to voters. The government conspirators and the majority of the media were functioning as nothing more than a branch of Hillary’s campaign. That’s a lot of power aimed at destroying Trump.

To an IG investigator, this monumental scandal was presented to us as nothing to be very concerned about. Yes, a few minor rules were inadvertently broken and there did appear to be some bias, but there was no reason at all to think that bias effected any actions. If the agencies involved make a training video and set aside a day for a training meeting, then that should satisfy us completely.

The third type of investigation involves investigating an imaginary crime for political reasons . The Mueller investigation and the impeachment investigation are two examples of this. Probably as a justification for illegal surveillance they were already doing, the conspirators pretended that there was powerful evidence that Trump was colluding with Putin to win the election. Lies about this issue propelled the country into 3 years of stories about nothing… stories and investigations about something that never happened. Never in the history of nothing has nothing been so thoroughly covered.

Because there was nothing, and because it was known from the start that, “there is no big there, there”, the Mueller Team used several irrelevant legal actions to prolong the belief that they were closing in on Trump. Mueller arranged for their media partner, CNN, to film the early morning swat team raid on 67 year old Roger Stone’s home. It was very dramatic and very un-necessary. Also, some small-time Russian troll farms were indicted so that the word “Russia” could fill the news, prolonging the desired myth. One of the indicted firms did not even exist. The others did not appear to favor any one candidate and much of their activity was after the election.

Mueller led a 40 million dollar investigation looking for a crime. That effort failed at finding any collusion, but it did play a role in the Democrats winning a majority in the House of Representatives. That then enabled another investigation of an imaginary crime for political purposes. A scripted hearsay 'whistleblower' submitted lies that allowed Adam Schiff to continue his own campaign of lies. You know the rest of the story. Trump is being falsely charged for doing what Biden bragged about doing.