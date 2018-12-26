‘Support tunnels under Trump’s wall’ GoFundMe campaign is trending

A GoFundMe campaign, set up in response to a viral one supporting President Trump’s border wall with Mexico, is trending on the fundraising website.

The “Support Tunnels Under Trumps Wall” campaign has been shared more than 262,000 times on social media.

The campaign, which has a goal of raising $150 million, seems to be a protest against one supporting Trump’s border wall.

The pro-border wall campaign has raises more than $16 million of its $1 billion goal.

The tunnel-supporting campaign says it will donate the money to the American Civil Liberties Union, or ACLU.- READ MORE