 

GoFundMe refunds money after police say fundraiser for homeless man was a scam

GoFundMe has made refunds to thousands of people who donated money to a feel-good story that police say turned out to be an elaborate scam.

A New Jersey couple and a homeless man are accused of concocting the scheme, which raised more than $400,000.

“All donors who contributed to this GoFundMe campaign have been fully refunded. GoFundMe always fully protects donors, which is why we have a comprehensive refund policy in place,” said GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne. The campaign had attracted some 14,000 donors.

(…)

After fees, the proceeds of the campaign netted about $367,000, all deposited into McClure’s accounts, Coffina said. Bobbitt received $75,000, and within months McClure and D’Amico had “squandered” their share to buy a car, high-end handbags and trips, Coffina said. They also used it at casinos, he said.

Coffina stressed that while Bobbitt, a veteran, deserves thanks for his service to the country and sympathy for his situation, he was fully complicit in the crime, making media appearances to help “promote the fraudulent campaign.”  – READ MORE

