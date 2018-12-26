New Jersey man defies 20 million-to-1 odds to win $1 million at poker game

A poker player at a New Jersey casino managed to win $1 million from a $5 bet – the day after he found out that his wife was cancer-free.

The man who overcame the 20 million-to-1 odds to take home the prize was identified by the New York Post as Harold McDowell, 85, of Lakewood.

“It must be luck of the Irish,” McDowell told the newspaper. “They’re both great news.”

McDowell, during a three-card poker game at the Borgata Hotel Casino in Atlantic City on Saturday, hit a royal straight flush of diamonds.

"I happened to be playing next to my wife. I had my back to her. I turned around said, 'I just won a million dollars,'" he told the New York Post. "She told me, 'You're full of crap.'"