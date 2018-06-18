‘Superman’ Dean Cain To Put On Badge As Reserve Officer, Because ‘Real Heroes Don’t Wear Capes’

Former “Lois & Clark” actor Dean Cain is officially hanging up his cape on Tuesday and putting on a badge.

Cain will swear in as a reserve officer with the St. Anthony Police Department in Idaho, because, as he said, “real heroes don’t wear capes. Real Superheroes wear uniforms and badges and stethoscopes! Real superheroes are members of our military, law enforcement, and first responders. Pretend Superheroes wear capes!”

After playing numerous roles as police officers and military service members, Cain spoke to The Daily Caller about his support for military and first responders and what inspired him to step across that blue line himself.

Cain shared some of his family history, saying that although he had never served in the military, he grew up in the culture and had great respect for those who did. He said, “My Grandfather was a Commander in the Navy. He was very proud of his service, and he lived his entire life as though he was still serving. My Uncle was a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force and one of their best fighter pilots. He flew F-15’s, and received the Risner Award from fighter weapons school in Nellis Air Force Base. Both men were extremely respectful and humble, but tough, hard-working, and dedicated.”

Noting that many military and first responders seemed to be “cut from that same cloth” — displaying humility, dedication, a “sheepdog mentality,” and a commitment to hard work — Cain said that he felt like he would be a good fit. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1