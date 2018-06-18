True Pundit

WATCH: Brian Karem Apologizes After Outburst at Sarah Sanders — for ‘Holding My Temper’ Too Long

Following his outburst during a press briefing last week, in which he yelled immigration questions out of turn at White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Playboy’s Brian Karem is apologizing — sort of.

During a Sunday appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources,” Karem addressed the incident and offered an apology for not “losing” his “cool” earlier:

“I have an apology to make. I apologize to every human being who has had to suffer, who have less — who has less than I do. And I did not come to the table sooner. I’m sorry to those people for waiting so long and holding my temper. I am sorry that I am — I am extremely angry with this administration that has lied to me, continues to lie to me. I’m sorry as a reporter that for so long, I thought that the idea was to — I was struggling so hard to do my job, I forgot that my job is to comfort the afflicted, afflict the comfortable and to ask questions for those who have no voice.” READ MORE

